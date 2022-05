Although CMS' price transparency rule went into effect in January 2021, hospitals have been slow to comply with the regulation. The CMS final rule aims to make hospital pricing information readily available to patients to compare costs and make more informed healthcare decisions. To aid with this, hospitals in the U.S. are required to post both a machine-readable file with the negotiated rates for all items and services and display the prices of 300 shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO