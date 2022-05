SEATTLE - The city of Seattle is resuming full parking enforcement for any vehicle that has remained in one place for more than 72 hours. According to a release from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the city will return to the normal standards, which were temporarily paused in 2020 due to the Pandemic. While full enforcement is resuming, parking officials will still place warnings on vehicles, giving owners enough time to move them before they get penalized.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO