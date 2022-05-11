ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: World record could be set by these Columbus Crew scarves

By Mark Feuerborn
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Guinness World Records is making a stop Wednesday in Ohio to measure a potential record-breaker by the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field.

To raise awareness for children’s mental health, the soccer team partnered with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to try and break a record for the world’s longest chain of sports fan scarves. The record attempt dates back to October, as the Columbus Crew made an offer that month to donate a scarf towards the chain every time a fan bought a “Wrap Them In Support” soccer fan scarf.

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally visits coworkers

A Columbus Crew spokesperson said the scarf chain has grown to one mile long, and volunteers are wrapping it around the Lower.com Field pitch, where Guinness World Records will measure it at 3 p.m. The group will announce if the chain broke the record between 3:30 and 4 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AUVJ_0faeIBIf00
Volunteers gather at the Lower.com Field to display a potential world-record-setting scarf chain. (WCMH Photo/Michael Klug)

The Columbus Crew spokesperson said it donated all proceeds from “Wrap Them In Support” scarves towards providing free mental health resources to families around the country.

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus turns pink for 30th Komen Race for the Cure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure returned to downtown Saturday for its 30th anniversary. Crowds packed into the new location at North Bank Park where more than 7,000 people registered to participate, including more than 700 survivors and breast cancer patients. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downsizing your stuff with Auction Ohio

As humans, we love our stuff! And over the course of a lifetime, the amount of stuff we fill our homes with can be overwhelming. All this week, we have heard from various vendors who will be attending the DownSize Columbus event. Today we hear from Brian Davis of Auction Ohio with ways to turn your excess items into cash!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women Race for the Cure takes off tomorrow

(WCMH)--Woman says event helps her hold on to hope. Police investigating after body found in Big Walnut …. Police investigating after body found in Big Walnut …. Columbus turns pink for 30th Komen Race for the Cure. Columbus Taco Fest back at Genoa Park. 8-year-old girl hospitalized after west side...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Got allergies? Columbus doctor recommends masking up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Signs of spring are everywhere across Columbus, and so is the burden of allergy season. “You can’t fight spring,” Tucker Taylor, a Columbus resident with allergies, said. Every year, Taylor said his allergy symptoms seem to grow worse. “For the folks that are having a bad year, it does seem like […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rising inflation hitting Central Ohio Restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio’s restaurant industry took a hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the challenges are hardly over as inflation and high fuel costs enter the equation. https://nbc4i.co/3L7Oltr.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman robbed at daycare on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University police issued a public safety notice Friday after a robbery at a daycare center. According to Ohio State police, at about 10:45 a.m., a woman was walking in the parking lot of the Child Care Center in the 700 block of Ackerman Road. A group of people got […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
