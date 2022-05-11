LIVE: World record could be set by these Columbus Crew scarves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Guinness World Records is making a stop Wednesday in Ohio to measure a potential record-breaker by the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field.

To raise awareness for children’s mental health, the soccer team partnered with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to try and break a record for the world’s longest chain of sports fan scarves. The record attempt dates back to October, as the Columbus Crew made an offer that month to donate a scarf towards the chain every time a fan bought a “Wrap Them In Support” soccer fan scarf.

A Columbus Crew spokesperson said the scarf chain has grown to one mile long, and volunteers are wrapping it around the Lower.com Field pitch, where Guinness World Records will measure it at 3 p.m. The group will announce if the chain broke the record between 3:30 and 4 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

Volunteers gather at the Lower.com Field to display a potential world-record-setting scarf chain. (WCMH Photo/Michael Klug)

The Columbus Crew spokesperson said it donated all proceeds from “Wrap Them In Support” scarves towards providing free mental health resources to families around the country.

