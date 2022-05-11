What is the best bakery in SLO County? Cast your vote now

The sweet smell of something baking can convince just about anybody — even if they just finished a big meal — that they really are hungry enough for a slice of cake or warm chocolate chip cookie.

To help you decide which bakery will draw you through their front door, The Tribune is asking our readers to vote here for their favorite bake shop.

First, here are some ground rules: This poll is limited to bakeries with a storefront presence, and does not include ones that focus primarily on one kind of product, such as cookies, cakes, breads or doughnuts. (We could spotlight those businesses in a future poll.)

In this first round, select your two favorite bakeries to help us narrow the field to a top five; balloting closes May 17 at 11:59 p.m.

From there, the top five contenders will go head-to-head in the final round, starting May 18.

Your votes will determine which bakery takes home the coveted title of best in SLO County.

This poll is unscientific and meant to be all in good fun. So vote as many times as you like, and make sure to get your friends and family in on the fun too.

Can’t see the poll? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.