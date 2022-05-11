Guide RNA Production

Alignment-free methods for sequence comparison and phylogeny inference have attracted a great deal of attention in recent years. Several algorithms have been implemented in diverse software packages. Despite the great number of existing methods, most of them are based on word statistics. Although they propose different filtering and weighting strategies and explore different metrics, their performance may be limited by the phylogenetic signal preserved in these words. Herein, we present a different approach based on the species-specific amino acid neighborhood preferences. These differential preferences can be assessed in the context of vector spaces. In this way, a distance-based method to build phylogenies has been developed and implemented into an easy-to-use R package. Tests run on real-world datasets show that this method can reconstruct phylogenetic relationships with high accuracy, and often outperforms other alignment-free approaches. Furthermore, we present evidence that the new method can perform reliably on datasets formed by non-orthologous protein sequences, that is, the method not only does not require the identification of orthologous proteins, but also does not require their presence in the analyzed dataset. These results suggest that the neighborhood preference of amino acids conveys a phylogenetic signal that may be of great utility in phylogenomics.

