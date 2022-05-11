ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guide RNA Production

Cover picture for the articleOver the past decade there has been a widespread adoption of CRISPR/Cas9-based methods for genome editing in biological systems...

MedicalXpress

'Human cell atlas' maps 1 million cell types in 33 organs

An international research effort has unveiled the most extensive reference map yet of individual cells within the human body, knowledge that could revolutionize the study of health and disease. The massive Human Cell Atlas contains detailed maps of more than one million individual cells across 33 organs and systems, researchers...
CANCER
Nature.com

Direct synthesis of highly stretchable ceramic nanofibrous aerogels via 3D reaction electrospinning

Ceramic aerogels are attractive for many applications due to their ultralow density, high porosity, and multifunctionality but are limited by the typical trade-off relationship between mechanical properties and thermal stability when used in extreme environments. In this work, we design and synthesize ceramic nanofibrous aerogels with three-dimensional (3D) interwoven crimped-nanofibre structures that endow the aerogels with superior mechanical performances and high thermal stability. These ceramic aerogels are synthesized by a direct and facile route, 3D reaction electrospinning. They display robust structural stability with structure-derived mechanical ultra-stretchability up to 100% tensile strain and superior restoring capacity up to 40% tensile strain, 95% bending strain and 60% compressive strain, high thermal stability from âˆ’196 to 1400"‰Â°C, repeatable stretchability at working temperatures up to 1300"‰Â°C, and a low thermal conductivity of 0.0228"‰W"‰mâˆ’1 Kâˆ’1 in air. This work would enable the innovative design of high-performance ceramic aerogels for various applications.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Fluorescence Technique Studies Lactic Acid Buildup in the Brain

Lactic acid (lactate) is generated in the body as a byproduct, during normal metabolism and exercise. While considered a useless waste product for a long time, recent studies have shown that lactate can be an indicator for cancer and various other diseases. In light of this, monitoring lactate levels can help us gain a better understanding of the energy metabolism process. However, current detection methods provide recordings of bulk lactate levels outside the cell only and not enough temporal resolution to detect real-time changes in these levels. This makes it particularly challenging to determine lactate levels in the brain where their concentrations are lower than other metabolites.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DeepSTARR predicts enhancer activity from DNA sequence and enables the de novo design of synthetic enhancers

Enhancer sequences control gene expression and comprise binding sites (motifs) for different transcription factors (TFs). Despite extensive genetic and computational studies, the relationship between DNA sequence and regulatory activity is poorly understood, and de novo enhancer design has been challenging. Here, we built a deep-learning model, DeepSTARR, to quantitatively predict the activities of thousands of developmental and housekeeping enhancers directly from DNA sequence in Drosophila melanogaster S2 cells. The model learned relevant TF motifs and higher-order syntax rules, including functionally nonequivalent instances of the same TF motif that are determined by motif-flanking sequence and intermotif distances. We validated these rules experimentally and demonstrated that they can be generalized to humans by testing more than 40,000 wildtype and mutant Drosophila and human enhancers. Finally, we designed and functionally validated synthetic enhancers with desired activities de novo.
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Enzymes discovered in capybara gut could accelerate utilization of agroindustrial waste

Converting agroindustrial waste into molecules of interest to society, such as biofuels and biochemicals, is one of the ways to mitigate dependence on oil and other fossil fuels. As one of the world's largest producers of plant biomass, Brazil is well-placed to lead this transition, but lignocellulosic raw materials (containing lignin, hemicellulose and cellulose) are hard to deconstruct, or (more technically put) recalcitrant to microbial and enzymatic degradation.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Spintronics: How an atom-thin insulator helps transport spins

An intermediate layer consisting of a few atoms is helping to improve the transport of spin currents from one material to another. Until now, this process involves significant losses. A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Microstructure Physics, and the Freie Universität Berlin reports in the ACS scientific journal Nano Letters on how this can be avoided. The researchers thus demonstrate important new insights relevant for many spintronic applications, including energy-efficient and ultra-fast storage technologies of the future.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 hijacks antiviral human proteins to enter human cells

SARS-CoV-2 depends on the broadly antiviral interferon-induced human transmembrane proteins (IFITMs), to enter human cells and replicate inside them, according to research published this week in the Journal of Virology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology. The investigators found that all 5 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern—Alpha through Delta,...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Tumors Can Coax Neighboring Cells Into Supporting Their Growth

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New CRISPR-Cas9 Carrier Makes Genome Editing More Efficient

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and their accompanying protein, CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), made international headlines a few years ago as a game-changing genome editing system. Consisting of Cas9 and strand of genetic material known as a single-guide RNA (sgRNA), the system can target specific regions of DNA and function as ‘molecular scissors’ to make precise edits. The direct delivery of Cas9–sgRNA complexes, i.e. Cas9 ribonucleoproteins (RNPs) into the nucleus of the cell is considered the safest and most efficient way to achieve genome editing. However, the Cas9 RNP has poor cellular permeability, and thus requires a carrier molecule to transport it past the first hurdle of the cell membrane before it can get to the cell nucleus. These carriers need to bind with Cas9 RNP, carry it into the cell, prevent its degradation by intracellular organelles called ‘endosomes,’ and finally release it without causing any changes to its structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pre-arranged building block approach for the orthogonal synthesis of an unfolded tetrameric organic"“inorganic phosphazane macrocycle

Inorganic macrocycles remain challenging synthetic targets due to the limited number of strategies reported for their syntheses. Among these species, large fully inorganic cyclodiphosphazane macrocycles have been experimentally and theoretically highlighted as promising candidates for supramolecular chemistry. In contrast, their hybrid organic"“inorganic counterparts are lagging behind due to the lack of synthetic routes capable of controlling the size and topological arrangement (i.e., folded vs unfolded) of the target macrocycle, rendering the synthesis of differently sized macrocycles a tedious screening process. Herein, we report-as a proof-of-concept-the combination of pre-arranged building blocks and a two-step synthetic route to rationally enable access a large unfolded tetrameric macrocycle, which is not accessible via conventional synthetic strategies. The obtained macrocycle hybrid cyclodiphosphazane macrocycle, cis-[Î¼-P(Î¼-NtBu)]2(Î¼-p-OC6H4C(O)O)]4[Î¼-P(Î¼-NtBu)]2 (4), displays an unfolded open-face cavity area of 110.1"‰Ã…2. Preliminary theoretical host"“guest studies with the dication [MeNC5H4]22+ suggest compound 4 as a viable candidate for the synthesis of hybrid proto-rotaxanes species based on phosphazane building blocks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Microbiome assembly predictably shapes diversity across a range of disturbance frequencies in experimental microcosms

Diversity is often implied to have a positive effect on the functional stability of ecological communities. However, its relationship with stochastic and deterministic assembly mechanisms remains largely unknown, particularly under fluctuating disturbances. Here, we subjected complex bacterial communities in microcosms to different frequencies of alteration in substrate feeding scheme, tracking temporal dynamics in their assembly, structure and function. Activated sludge bioreactors were subjected to six different frequencies of double organic loading, either never (undisturbed), every 8, 6, 4, or 2 days (intermediately disturbed), or every day (press disturbed), and operated in daily cycles for 42 days. Null modeling revealed a stronger role of stochastic assembly at intermediate disturbance frequencies, with a peak in stochasticity that preceded the occurrence of a peak in Î±-diversity. Communities at extreme ends of the disturbance range had the lowest Î±-diversity and highest within-treatment similarity in terms of Î²-diversity, with stronger deterministic assembly. Increased carbon removal and microbial aggregate settleability (general functions) correlated with stronger deterministic processes. In contrast, higher stochasticity correlated with higher nitrogen removal (a specialized function) only during initial successional stages at intermediate disturbance frequencies. We show that changes in assembly processes predictably precede changes in diversity under a gradient of disturbance frequencies, advancing our understanding of the mechanisms behind disturbance"“diversity"“function relationships.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How the Brain Fires Up When Eyes Meet

Their eyes met across a crowded dance floor, causing specialized neurons to begin firing in multiple regions of both brains that are tasked with deriving meaning from a social gaze. Although not as romantic as the first dance floor encounter, a new Yale study was able to chart this surprisingly...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phylogenies from unaligned proteomes using sequence environments of amino acid residues

Alignment-free methods for sequence comparison and phylogeny inference have attracted a great deal of attention in recent years. Several algorithms have been implemented in diverse software packages. Despite the great number of existing methods, most of them are based on word statistics. Although they propose different filtering and weighting strategies and explore different metrics, their performance may be limited by the phylogenetic signal preserved in these words. Herein, we present a different approach based on the species-specific amino acid neighborhood preferences. These differential preferences can be assessed in the context of vector spaces. In this way, a distance-based method to build phylogenies has been developed and implemented into an easy-to-use R package. Tests run on real-world datasets show that this method can reconstruct phylogenetic relationships with high accuracy, and often outperforms other alignment-free approaches. Furthermore, we present evidence that the new method can perform reliably on datasets formed by non-orthologous protein sequences, that is, the method not only does not require the identification of orthologous proteins, but also does not require their presence in the analyzed dataset. These results suggest that the neighborhood preference of amino acids conveys a phylogenetic signal that may be of great utility in phylogenomics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Young CSF restores oligodendrogenesis and memory in aged mice via Fgf17

Recent understanding of how the systemic environment shapes the brain throughout life has led to numerous intervention strategies to slow brain ageing1,2,3. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) makes up the immediate environment of brain cells, providing them with nourishing compounds4,5. We discovered that infusing young CSF directly into aged brains improves memory function. Unbiased transcriptome analysis of the hippocampus identified oligodendrocytes to be most responsive to this rejuvenated CSF environment. We further showed that young CSF boosts oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) proliferation and differentiation in the aged hippocampus and in primary OPC cultures. Using SLAMseq to metabolically label nascent mRNA, we identified serum response factor (SRF), a transcription factor that drives actin cytoskeleton rearrangement, as a mediator of OPC proliferation following exposure to young CSF. With age, SRF expression decreases in hippocampal OPCs, and the pathway is induced by acute injection with young CSF. We screened for potential SRF activators in CSF and found that fibroblast growth factor 17 (Fgf17) infusion is sufficient to induce OPC proliferation and long-term memory consolidation in aged mice while Fgf17 blockade impairs cognition in young mice. These findings demonstrate the rejuvenating power of young CSF and identify Fgf17 as a key target to restore oligodendrocyte function in the ageing brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NeuroMechFly, a neuromechanical model of adult Drosophila melanogaster

Animal behavior emerges from an interaction between neural network dynamics, musculoskeletal properties and the physical environment. Accessing and understanding the interplay between these elements requires the development of integrative and morphologically realistic neuromechanical simulations. Here we present NeuroMechFly, a data-driven model of the widely studied organism, Drosophila melanogaster. NeuroMechFly combines four independent computational modules: a physics-based simulation environment, a biomechanical exoskeleton, muscle models and neural network controllers. To enable use cases, we first define the minimum degrees of freedom of the leg from real three-dimensional kinematic measurements during walking and grooming. Then, we show how, by replaying these behaviors in the simulator, one can predict otherwise unmeasured torques and contact forces. Finally, we leverage NeuroMechFly's full neuromechanical capacity to discover neural networks and muscle parameters that drive locomotor gaits optimized for speed and stability. Thus, NeuroMechFly can increase our understanding of how behaviors emerge from interactions between complex neuromechanical systems and their physical surroundings.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Varied functionality of an enzyme that breaks down lipids

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet recently published a study in npj Biofilms and Microbiomes, that describes the properties of an enzyme that breaks down lipids. In nature, microorganisms including bacteria display different shapes. Escherichia coli, a rod-shaped commensal bacterium of the human gut, can readily alter its shape upon exposure to stress. Upon many occasions, E. coli stalls cell division, but still grows in length, which leads to filamentous cells.
SCIENCE

