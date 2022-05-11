ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Paul Reed: Solid production during blowout

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Reed closed Tuesday's 120-85 loss to the Heat with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reacts to heartbreaking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner amid detention in Russia

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Astros' winning streak snapped at 11 games with blowout loss vs. Nationals

For the first time in 13 days, the Houston Astros lost a game Saturday night. The Astros got blown out by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park to snap their 11-game winning streak (WAS 13, HOU 6), tied for the longest in baseball this season (the New York Yankees won 11 straight games from April 22 to May 3).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
Basketball
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Restructures deal

Boyle and the Ravens have agreed to a restructure of his current contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Boyle's contract was reduced, which ultimately created cap space for the team. Primarily known for his blocking, Boyle had just one reception for two yards in five games during the 2021 season. He projects to back up Mark Andrews in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Solid in no-decision

Hendricks didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Hendricks limited the Diamondbacks to a single run in the second inning and was never in any real danger despite putting runners on base each frame. The 32-year-old has now surrendered two runs or fewer in five his eight starts, though the total of 16 in his other three starts is a bit concerning. It all amounts to a decent 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, and Hendricks is currently slated to face off against Arizona again next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Philadelphia Union habit of blowing leads gets worse against a 10-man New York Red Bulls side

Two teams with intertwined fates met in Chester on Saturday with the top spot in the Eastern Conference on the line. While the New York Red Bulls played 35 minutes of the match with only ten men, they were able to claw back a goal for a 1-1 draw. Up a goal from Daniel Gazdag and a man thanks to Dylan Nealis second yellow in the 55th minute, Union manager Jim Curtin will view this as another two points dropped for his team after a Luquinhos equalizer ran their winless streak to five matches in a row.
HARRISON, NJ
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game -- the loss wasn't on him. He was beaten twice on nifty, hard-driving plays by Nick Paul, but stood on his head the rest of the game. He even stayed in the game after getting run over and hurting his knee when Paul drove the net in the third. Campbell proved that his early-season play wasn't fluky, despite his wobbles in the second half. He's a UFA now and is due a raise from his $1.65 million deal the last two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can resign him given their cap challenges.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Takes loss in Game 7

Swayman made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tie Domi was his kryptonite with two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen wasn't far behind with a goal and a helper. Swayman finishes his first postseason as a starter with a 3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes fourth bag

Engel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees. Engel has only one multi-hit game this season, but he has collected a base knock in eight of his past 10 contests. The outfielder has also racked up four thefts on the season without being caught. Engel's career high for swipes in a campaign is 16, which he recorded in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steals bag Saturday

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday. Rizzo extended his modest on-base streak to five games with an infield single in the eighth inning, and he subsequently stole third base. However, the first baseman has gone 12 games without a long ball after slugging nine homers across his first 20 contests of the campaign. He's slashing .233/.350/.526 across 137 plate appearances overall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Domi: Carries Canes to win

Domi had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston in their Eastern Conference First Round series on Saturday. Domi's first goal put the Canes up 2-0 early in the second period and stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck at the left post and tucked it in the net; it was his first Stanley Cup playoff goal. Domi's second was a one-timer from the right hash marks at 10:33 of the second period. He had failed to deliver consistent offense in Raleigh after his arrival at the deadline, but all that is forgotten with a massive lift to carry the Canes to a Game 7 win.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Hit on elbow by pitch

Rengifo was hit on the elbow by a pitch in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's and eventually left the game, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. He is now hitting .286/.375/.357 with zero home runs, zero steals and a 3:1 K:BB in 17 plate appearances since getting the call May 8. Rengifo is still just 25 and hit .313/.384/.525 with four home runs and two steals in 24 games at Triple-A prior to getting the call. Matt Duffy pinch hit for him.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Logs shaky save

Wick saved Saturday's 4-2 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning. After Chicago scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, Wick was brought in for the save and permitted the first two batters to reach base, bringing the tying run to the plate. The 29-year-old was able to retaliate and strike out three of the next four batters -- surrendering a run-scoring single as well -- to secure the victory. Wick has now registered three of Chicago's last four saves and has struck out an impressive 17 batters in 12.2 innings while posting a 1.42 ERA.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Shane Bieber: Posts quality start Saturday

Bieber tossed six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. Bieber was coming off his worst outing of the campaign last weekend against Toronto, but he turned things around with his fourth quality start of the season. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Gio Urshela in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Twins off the scoreboard for six frames. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts despite inducing only seven swinging strikes. Bieber will carry a 3.72 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Detroit next weekend.
CLEVELAND, OH

