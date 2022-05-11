ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on Senate vote on abortion protections bill

wbaa.org
 2 days ago

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young...

www.wbaa.org

Related
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema say they WON'T back killing the filibuster in a blow to Biden's call to pass an abortion law: Democratic Senators back the Senate 'safeguards' after Roe v. Wade leak and calls from Congress to act

Moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing firm in support of the filibuster, resisting President Biden's call for Congress to codify abortion rights and calls from within their party to abolish the 60-vote hurdle. 'The filibuster is a protection of democracy,' Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters when pressed...
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Independent

Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski propose alternative abortion legislation after leaked Roe draft opinion

Republican US Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are proposing their own alternative legislation to codify abortion rights, in response to Democrats’ bill that comes in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats would stage another vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act as a means to get every senator on record about abortion rights. The Democrats’ legislation failed during a February vote, with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voting against it. Ms Collins panned the new version of the legislation drafted by Senator...
Fox News

Reporters incorrectly claim abortion bill was blocked by a GOP filibuster

Various reporters incorrectly claimed that the Senate vote over a Democrat abortion bill was halted by a filibuster on Wednesday. The Women’s Health Protection Act. which intended to guarantee abortion access throughout the nation, failed to reach the 60 votes required for it to pass. The final vote was 51-49 across party lines with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joining the 50 Republicans in voting no.
The Week

Manchin joins Republicans to kill Senate abortion bill

The Senate voted 51–49 on Wednesday against a bill that would have enshrined abortion access in federal law in response to the Supreme Court's leaked draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Women's Health Protection Act, which required 60 votes to pass, was doomed...
