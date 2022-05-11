Local middle school teacher arrested for sexual activity with minor

Investigators have arrested one person after a yacht crew was captured on video popping balloons and throwing them into Biscayne Bay. 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra was taken into custody on Wednesday after video of the incident went viral and got the attention of Miami-Dade Police’s Illegal Dumping Unit. According to the report, a person who chartered the boat says he took the boat out to celebrate his engagement and was not aware of how the employees were getting rid of the balloons: “We went inside, and that was the end of it. We didn’t see the balloons anymore,” he said. “They said, ‘We need to remove the balloons ’cause the balloons can’t go out to sea,’ and I said, ‘OK, cool, not a problem. Take them off, whatever.’” The person who took video of the incident says he tried to get the crew to stop throwing the trash into the water way but the crew ignored him so he started filming. While only one person was arrested, authorities say they issued nine civil citations to the total of $22,500.

