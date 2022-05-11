ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Local middle school teacher arrested for sexual activity with minor

By Shirenna
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Palm Beach County teacher has been arrested after he reportedly had a sexual relationship with a minor. 41-year-old Daniel Norment was arrested around 5:00 p.m....

