MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Low temperatures in the middle 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s. That much stays the same through the weekend. Plan for light wind, moderate humidity, and pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Just as in the last couple of days, most of these showers and downpours will not last too long in any one spot. However, any lightning and thunders should send you inside, and certainly clear the beach.

