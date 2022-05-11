ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Georgia deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team in traffic stop

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2kuv_0faeGBnj00

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop in Georgia by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling.

On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what deputies said was a traffic violation, according to WSB-TV.

“After that, they came on the bus and they told us they were going to be checking through our luggage,” sophomore lacrosse player Sydney Anderson told WPVI-TV. “They didn’t ask us, they told us.”

In a YouTube video recorded by sophomore Saniya Craft, a deputy can be heard telling the team that deputies were looking for drugs.

Body camera footage released by Sheriff William Bowman also shows a K-9 officer sniffing the students’ luggage.

One player’s family member met her in Florida and gave her a package which a deputy opened, body camera footage showed, according to WSB-TV.

According to The Associated Press, no one was arrested or charged, and the sheriff said the bus driver was given a warning.

The team has expressed they felt racially profiled, and DSU President Tony Allen agreed in a letter he wrote addressing the traffic stop.

“They, like me, are incensed,” he said, addressing the university community. “We have also reached out to Georgia law enforcement and are exploring options for recourse, legal and otherwise, available to our student-athletes, our coaches and the university.”

Bowman held a press conference on Tuesday where he addressed the situation, after being bombarded with calls and social media reactions.

He maintained that his deputies followed protocol.

“I believe that the stop was legal, but I also understand my duty to help the public understand law enforcement while seeking ways to improve services,” he said.

DSU does not plan to allow the situation to fade.

“We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions,” Allen said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Liberty County, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Liberty County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A gunman opened fire with a rifle Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a “hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody, law enforcement officials said.
BUFFALO, NY
Action News Jax

JSO: Two shot inside home on Hawthorne St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting occurred Sunday morning at 8100 Hawthorne St. At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers were dispatched and located two victims: a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the chest and a 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her stomach and leg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘We are tired of the shootings and the murders:’ Jacksonville group calls for peace after teen shot

On Friday afternoon, the City of Jacksonville group Cure Violence held a rally outside of Andrew Jackson High School in Brentwood where a teenager was shot Wednesday. “We are tired of the shootings and the murders in our communities,” said Jacqueline Collier, the director of Cure Violence. “We are not about the shooting, especially at schools, and houses of grandmothers, where children are.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Anderson
Action News Jax

Identical success: Florida twins are co-salutatorians with same GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins graduated from a west-central Florida high school as co-salutatorians -- thanks to their identical grade-point averages. Alexander Deevers, and his brother, Dane Deevers, finished with 9.12 GPAs at Wharton High School in Tampa, WTVT reported. The brothers credited their weighted averages to advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment at Hillsborough Community College, according to the television station.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Hbcu#Delaware State University#Lacrosse Players#Profiling#Liberty County Sheriff#Wsb Tv#Wpvi Tv#Sheriff William Bowman#The Associated Press#Dsu
Action News Jax

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Action News Jax

Former NFL defensive back Earl Thomas arrested in Texas

ORANGE, Texas — Former NFL defensive back Earl Thomas was arrested Friday in his Texas hometown, two weeks after a warrant was issued following his alleged violation of a court protective order, authorities said. Thomas, 33, who played for the Seattle Seahawks for nine of his 10 NFL seasons,...
ORANGE, TX
Action News Jax

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy