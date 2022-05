On the same day that it has canceled two dramas, CBS is adding three new ones to its schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The network has ordered East New York, Fire Country (formerly Cal Fire), and So Help Me Todd (formerly Untitled Mother/Son Legal Drama) to series. CBS has also released the first images for all three, which you can check out above and below.

