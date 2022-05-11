ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren Harding sends two more football players to college level

By Ryan Allison
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren G. Harding football team will send two more players to college level next fall. Senior lineman Kincade Tyson signed with West Liberty University and senior linebacker Tazion Wallace committed to Wheeling University on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from both players about their college commitments.

Boardman sprinter sets PRs winning multiple AAC titles

Tyson was a First Team All-Conference and All-County selection last season. He was also voted All-State on the Raider’s defensive line and named Trumbull County’s Defensive Players of the Year.

“The main factor was it really felt like home,” says Tyson. “It felt like Warren Harding at a collegiate level.”

Wallace was a First Team All-Conference linebacker for the Raiders last season. At 6 foot, 170 pounds, Wallace has also played wide receiver and defensive back.

“I’m speechless,” says Wallace. “The atmosphere felt like a comfortable place where I can grow and develop to be a great person.”

West Liberty and Wheeling are both Division II football programs that compete in the Mountain East Conference.

