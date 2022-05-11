The Dallas Mavericks Played The Worst Offensive Game of the Season | Locked On Mavericks

The season was on the line for the Dallas Mavericks as they faced elimination against a powerhouse Phoenix Suns team in Game 6 of their second-round series. Luka Doncic knew what was at stake so he made sure to step it up for the Mavs when it mattered the most.
Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to help the Dallas Mavericks notch an easy 113-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night to even their Western Conference semifinal series at three wins apiece. Reggie Bullock made five 3-pointers while contributing 19 points and...
In a series where the home teams have dominated, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks found another gear at home on Thursday night. The Suns got to experience the Luka special — but not the kind Devin Booker mocked — as Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. But more than that, he controlled the flow of the game and picked apart the Suns’ defense. Throw in Reggie Bullock (5-of-11) leading a Dallas team shooting 41% from 3 on the night, and it became a blowout.
