The Dallas Mavericks Played The Worst Offensive Game of the Season | Locked On Mavericks

In a series where the home teams have dominated, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks found another gear at home on Thursday night. The Suns got to experience the Luka special — but not the kind Devin Booker mocked — as Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. But more than that, he controlled the flow of the game and picked apart the Suns’ defense. Throw in Reggie Bullock (5-of-11) leading a Dallas team shooting 41% from 3 on the night, and it became a blowout.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO