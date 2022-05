– Temperate weather with a few cold spells during the first quarter of 2022 contributed to a slight decrease in the number of overall visitors to state parks in Montana. The state park system recorded 358,230 visitors in the first quarter, a decrease of 8.6 percent from 2021, but an increase of 9.3 percent over the same period of time in 2020 and an increase of 62 percent over 2019.

