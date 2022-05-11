ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Health system that operates Atrium Health Navicent in Macon announces giant merger

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

North Carolina-based Atrium Health, which operates Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, announced Wednesday its merger with the Midwest’s Advocate Aurora Health.

With a combined annual revenues of more than $27 billion, the combined health care system will become the fifth largest in the nation, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“The world of healthcare as we know it is changing at warp speed — and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” Atrium Health president and CEO Eugene A. Woods said in a news release. “This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new, game-changing innovations and so much more.”

The new system, Advocate Health, will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the Advocate Health and Atrium Health brands continuing to be used in their local markets.

“Together, we can do more, be better and go faster,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health. “This combination harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M97xG_0faeEKog00
Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Atrium Health, which operates Atrium Health Navicent, announced Wednesday a merger with the Midwest’s Advocate Aurora Health. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com

Advocate Health is expected to serve more than 5.5 million patients and employ more than 7,600 physicians and nearly 150,000 other employees.

The new system will operate 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 other healthcare sites across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

The organizations’ leadership cited their complementary strengths, diverse experiences and enhanced capabilities as key enablers to improve lives.

They also pledged $2 billion to tackle health inequities, achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities served by the combined system.

The Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health boards of directors unanimously approved the agreement, which is subject to regulatory review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odwxw_0faeEKog00
Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health, left, and Eugene A. Woods, Atrium Health president and CEO. JOHN MARTIN-EATINGER/Courtesy Artium Health

Comments / 0

Related
corneliustoday.com

NC State Treasurer blasts Atrium’s proposed merger

May 12. By Dave Yochum. The proposed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health into a six-state medical behemoth has drawn fire from the North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, a Republican. He cited the “monopolistic nature” of the merger which would create the sixth-largest health system in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WALB 10

Southwell specialist named a ‘Top Doctor’ by Georgia Trend magazine

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Rubal Patel was recently recognized as a 2022 Top Doctor by Georgia Trend magazine. Dr. Patel is the director of pulmonary and critical care at Southwell. She is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine and has worked for Southwell for 12 years.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Macon, NC
City
Macon, GA
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Health
Macon, GA
Health
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Telegraph

Parents, doctors deal with baby formula shortage

GLEN CARBON — A shortage of baby formula is creating problems for parents throughout the nation and the Metro East. In April, the out-of-stock rate for infant formula nationally jumped from 31 percent to 40 percent, according to figures reported by Datasembly, the retail tracking company. Six states - Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee - saw out of stock rates above 50 percent in the last week of April, according to the company’s data.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Inequities#Health Care#Health Equity#Atrium Health Navicent#Advocate Aurora Health#The Charlotte Observer
The Telegraph

Divide and conquer: Co-coordinators lead Piasa Palisades efforts

ALTON - Milestones past and present mark the first 50 years of the Sierra Club's Piasa Palisades Group in the Metro East. And its coordinators have participated in several of them. About 20 years ago, the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club focused more on the upstate Chicago area than the downstate rural  Riverbend region with mining and rivers, said Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the  Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. She joined the group 21 years ago as coordinator of the Three Rivers Project, which became a focus for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club.  "The Sierra Club became proactive in hiring someone because the chapter was focused on Chicago," said Favilla, the second person hired for the Three Rivers Project's coordinator post. "I was the first to stay."  She now is a co-coordinator along with Virginia Woulfe-Beile. Favilla focuses on water issues; Woulfe-Beile focuses on air quality.
ALTON, IL
CBS 46

GEORGIA’S MAY PRIMARY: A look at who’s running in the big races

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Early voting is underway in Georgia and the primary election will take place May 24 in the state. Here’s a look at the big races and who is running:. Gov. Brian Kemp -- Kemp is running for re-election. Kemp is a conservative Republican and recently signed bills banning “divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and a ban against transgender athletes.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
11Alive

Triplets graduate from Georgia Tech at 18 with neuroscience degrees

ATLANTA — Three years after being named the first-ever co-valedictorians at West Forsyth High School, the Kashlan triplets graduated from Georgia Tech at 18-years-old. Adam, Zane, and Rommi Kashlan earned neuroscience degrees with minors in health and medical sciences. They completed their degrees a year early and with honors. The trio will head to Boston to work and conduct research at Harvard Medical School.
ATLANTA, GA
Forsyth County News

This is how many COVID cases are at Northside Hospital Forsyth right now

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the coronavirus in our community. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing today. Northside Hospital Forsyth is now updating their data once per week....
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

This city has the lowest rent in Georgia

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

State probes reported election server breach in south Georgia county

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's secretary of state's office is investigating whether an activist had inappropriate access to an election server in a county in 2021. The Washington Post reported Friday that election officials in Coffee County may have given access to a man who was part of a network of Donald Trump supporters exploring ways to undo the November 2020 election.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
DeanLand

Never Ask These Three Questions of a Georgia Gold Hunter

We joined a group of Georgia gold prospectors for a fun Saturday event, panning for gold in a stream on public property north of Atlanta managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Before and during the event, we received lots of friendly encouragement and support. The gold seekers included professional geologists, life-time residents, "legacy" gold hunters who grew up panning with family members, occasional hobbyists and lots of first-timers out for a new experience.
ATLANTA, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
730
Followers
98
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy