ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Top defense officials say Vladimir Putin does not want to take on NATO in a fight and that the use of hypersonic weapons is not 'game changing' as Russian leader struggles to achieve his objectives in Ukraine

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The United States does not believe that Vladimir Putin has any desire to fight N.A.T.O., Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as the Russian president struggles to achieve his goals in Ukraine.

He gave his view to lawmakers during a congressional hearing beside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley who said Russia's use of hypersonic weapons was not having 'really significant or game-changing effects.'

Three months into the Russian invasion, Moscow this week reportedly launched hypersonic missiles on the port city of Odesa.

But Putin's aim of capturing the capital Kyiv has failed and he has instead been forced to concentrate his war machine on the eastern Donbas region.

Austin was asked what would happen if Putin decided to attack a N.A.T.O. member state.

'As you look at Putin's calculus, my view - and I'm sure the chairman has his own view - but my view is that Russia doesn't want to take on the N.A.T.O. alliance,' Austin told members of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.

'He's got a number of troops arrayed in the region right now, on the Ukrainian border. And he had some in Belarus and still has some there.

'But there are 1.9 million forces in N.A.T.O.

'N.A.T.O. has the most advanced capabilities of any alliance in the wold, in terms of aircraft, shups, types of weaponry that the ground forces uses.

'So this is fight that he really doesn't want to have.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5pUv_0faeDcTR00
Two of the country's top military officials appeared before lawmakers Wednesday. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley (L) gave evidence before the House Appropriations subcommittee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeCgD_0faeDcTR00
'As you look at Putin's calculus, my view - and I'm sure the chairman has his own view - but my view is that Russia doesn't want to take on the N.A.T.O. alliance,' Austin said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpvAn_0faeDcTR00
A shopping mall is destroyed as a result of rocket strikes launched by Russian troops, Odesa, southern Ukraine. As reported, one person was killed and five more were injured as Russians fired seven missiles on Odesa Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4R5i_0faeDcTR00

Earlier this week, the Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank, said Moscow used hypersonic Kinzhal air-to-surface missiles in strikes on Odesa.

Hypersonic weapons are capable of flying five to 25 times the speed of sound and can outmaneuver missile defense systems.

However, a senior defense official said on Tuesday that the U.S. had not seen evidence that Russia used such weapons on Odesa, but did confirm that Mosco has launched as many as 12 hypersonic missiles against Ukraine in the conflict so far.

A day later, Milley said he did not believe the weapons were having a big impact on the war.

'Other than the speed of the weapon, in terms of its effect on a given target, we are not seeing really significant or game-changing effects to date with the delivery of the small number of hypersonics that the Russians have used,' he told lawmakers

Austin said he agreed and saw no reason to think that Putin would escalate from hypersonics to nuclear weapons.

'I think he’s trying to create a specific effect with the use of that weapon,' he said.

'And as the chairman has pointed out, it moves at a speed that makes it very difficult to interdict. But it hasn’t been a game-changer.'

In the meantime, the White House said it was focused on strengthening Ukraine's position in order to give it the best chance of achieving peace.

'It's clear that Putin has not been able to accomplish the objectives he's laid out before Russia's invasion of Ukraine,' said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2hlH_0faeDcTR00
Hypersonic missiles differ from ballistic ones in that they travel closer to the earth and as such can largely avoid radar detection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUkvC_0faeDcTR00
The missile can carry conventional weapons and nuclear warheads, and can be launched from fighter jets. Pictured: The missile is seen being carried by a MiG-31K during a fly-over of Moscow's Red Square in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtPoE_0faeDcTR00
Pictured: A video screen grab showing a test of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, dubbed 'an ideal weapon' by Vladimir Putin (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xzrR_0faeDcTR00
Two police officers are pictured on the premises of a shopping mall destroyed as a result of rocket strikes launched by Russian troops, Odesa, southern Ukraine

'Russia has failed to overthrow the Ukrainian government. They lost the battle for Kyiv and were forced to retreat and re refocus elsewhere.

'And they have failed to divide the West ...

'Diplomacy is the only way to end this conflict.

'Russia has shown no signs that they are willing to seriously engage in negotiation.

'So we are focused on strengthening Ukraine's hand as much as possible on the battlefield so that when the time comes, they have as much leverage as possible at the table.

'But again, as we've said, over and over again, this is Russia's war.

'They created this war, they invaded Ukraine in a brutal way.

'And so what Ukraine is doing is they are defending themselves and their democracy.

'This is for Russia to end this war.'

Comments / 2

Ron Baker
3d ago

NATO has deceived the whole world long enough. They have predicated their existence on lies and speculation that doesn't even exist. If I were Putin and did in fact realize soon I would die, I would end the world immediately with a full scale nuclear attack on the United States.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Nuclear Weapon#Russian#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Ukrainian
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy