Man kills himself at Pharr gun range

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died after police say he shot himself at a gun range on Wednesday.

Police responded to the Point Blank gun range in Pharr on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot by gunfire.

A man was taken to the hospital for injuries from a gunshot. He later died from injuries suffered in the shooting. He has been identified as a 22-year-old.

Investigators say surveillance video shows that he showed up at the range and rented a 9mm handgun. He fired a few shots at the range’s targets before intentionally shooting himself, according to police.

The Pharr Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

More information will be released when it is available.

