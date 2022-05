Evelyn Ward of Kinston passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was 55. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Alan Marsh, officiating. Mrs. Ward was born in Montgomery, AL...

