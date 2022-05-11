ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Rams and Bills should open the 2022 NFL season (and 4 other ideas if the league doesn't agree)

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTMov_0faeCGMC00

This year, as the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams get the distinct honor of playing on the NFL’s Opening Night. They get the stage all to themselves as the entire football world watches them (in envy) unfurl a new title banner. In essence, L.A. gets to throw a raucous late summer party that carries over from last February to September 8.

And the NFL should have the Buffalo Bills, of all teams, crash that party and continue the tradition. It almost makes too much sense.

A defending Super Bowl champ with stars galore like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp should begin its title defense against a Terminator/possible future MVP QB, Josh Allen:

I don’t know about you, but, for example, the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks aren’t the best idea for a banner ceremony. It doesn’t matter that they’re a division rival — whatever that could possibly mean when casual fans can’t name more than a handful of players on their roster. A game like that is a national television blowout waiting to happen. We should strive to have at least one good Thursday night game this year, you know?

Beyond the star power, now would also be an excellent time to seed an interconference rivalry. At the risk of stating the obvious: Pro football is a heck of a lot better when the two teams playing don’t like each other. The quality of play, and the intrigue rocket up when there’s a healthy distaste. When that opponent is potentially standing in your way for a repeat (or first-ever championship): You can’t help but play a little harder, with a little more venom.

Sean McVay’s Rams and Sean McDermott’s Bills have played in just one game against each other. For two of the NFL’s heavyweights this season, that is a travesty someone should remedy.

Not to mention that said game was an instant classic:

With Matthew Stafford in the fold — a bona fide top-10 quarterback — there is no excuse not to turn this back-and-forth into something we’ll talk about for years.

Picture this plausible scenario with me:

  • The Bills go into SoFi Stadium on Opening Night.
  • They spoil the Rams’ party and leave L.A. with a tough road win.
  • Both squads stay neck and neck at the top of the AFC and NFC, respectively, for the next four months. All the while, they’re watching each other cook at the top of the standings.
  • The Rams and Bills play again, but this time in February in the You Know What.
  • Goosebumps!

It would be downright irresponsible for the NFL powers to void this teaser road map. Let’s have some foresight and let’s get the Rams and Bills hating each other right away, everyone.

Here are other potential matchups for the Rams on Opening Night, based on their 2022 home opponents. Note: The Broncos are already off the board for Christmas!

4

Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q41BI_0faeCGMC00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, if the NFL wants those sweet TV dollars (when do they not?), the Cowboys are sitting right there. I’d be hard-pressed to call Dallas worthy of the Rams’ Super Bowl aspirations. But they did almost upend the Buccaneers’ banner ceremony last year. Why not go for Round 2?

3

Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMRf8_0faeCGMC00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

A sneaky, potentially good matchup; there’s already no love lost between the Rams and Cardinals. In January, L.A. eliminated the Cards en route to their championship, while Arizona has “enjoyed” quite the tumultuous off-season ever since. I wouldn’t discount Kyler Murray and Co. wanting to prove something against their division rival — who happen to be the Super Bowl champs.

2

Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kckqJ_0faeCGMC00
AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

Unlike the Bills, I do NOT think the Raiders will be playing in February. That said, between Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow: A Vegas-L.A. game screams points, points, points. There is nothing I want more in warm September football than points.

1

San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7QAr_0faeCGMC00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of last year’s NFC title game? Check.

Two division rivals who hate each other? Check.

The two arguably best teams in the NFC? Check.

If anything, the league will probably slot San Francisco against the Rams on Opening Night. It’s not the ideal matchup by my tastes, but at least it’s another seed in the NFC’s current best tete a tete.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KTRE

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Dallas’ full schedule is below. Dallas will open the season at home in prime time against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have five prime time games along with their annual Thanksgiving game, this year against the Giants. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#Https T Co Gffms2zxrr
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have "bad blood" over his retirement, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. When asked in his weekly Steelers chat, Dulac was asked if Roethlisberger was forced to retire, somewhat like how Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu's career ended. Dulac answered, "I would say it’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill. The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy