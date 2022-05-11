The Rams and Bills should open the 2022 NFL season (and 4 other ideas if the league doesn't agree)

This year, as the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams get the distinct honor of playing on the NFL’s Opening Night. They get the stage all to themselves as the entire football world watches them (in envy) unfurl a new title banner. In essence, L.A. gets to throw a raucous late summer party that carries over from last February to September 8.

And the NFL should have the Buffalo Bills, of all teams, crash that party and continue the tradition. It almost makes too much sense.

A defending Super Bowl champ with stars galore like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp should begin its title defense against a Terminator/possible future MVP QB, Josh Allen:

I don’t know about you, but, for example, the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks aren’t the best idea for a banner ceremony. It doesn’t matter that they’re a division rival — whatever that could possibly mean when casual fans can’t name more than a handful of players on their roster. A game like that is a national television blowout waiting to happen. We should strive to have at least one good Thursday night game this year, you know?

Beyond the star power, now would also be an excellent time to seed an interconference rivalry. At the risk of stating the obvious: Pro football is a heck of a lot better when the two teams playing don’t like each other. The quality of play, and the intrigue rocket up when there’s a healthy distaste. When that opponent is potentially standing in your way for a repeat (or first-ever championship): You can’t help but play a little harder, with a little more venom.

Sean McVay’s Rams and Sean McDermott’s Bills have played in just one game against each other. For two of the NFL’s heavyweights this season, that is a travesty someone should remedy.

Not to mention that said game was an instant classic:

With Matthew Stafford in the fold — a bona fide top-10 quarterback — there is no excuse not to turn this back-and-forth into something we’ll talk about for years.

Picture this plausible scenario with me:

The Bills go into SoFi Stadium on Opening Night.

They spoil the Rams’ party and leave L.A. with a tough road win.

Both squads stay neck and neck at the top of the AFC and NFC, respectively, for the next four months. All the while, they’re watching each other cook at the top of the standings.

The Rams and Bills play again, but this time in February in the You Know What.

Goosebumps!

It would be downright irresponsible for the NFL powers to void this teaser road map. Let’s have some foresight and let’s get the Rams and Bills hating each other right away, everyone.

Here are other potential matchups for the Rams on Opening Night, based on their 2022 home opponents. Note: The Broncos are already off the board for Christmas!

4

Dallas Cowboys

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, if the NFL wants those sweet TV dollars (when do they not?), the Cowboys are sitting right there. I’d be hard-pressed to call Dallas worthy of the Rams’ Super Bowl aspirations. But they did almost upend the Buccaneers’ banner ceremony last year. Why not go for Round 2?

3

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

A sneaky, potentially good matchup; there’s already no love lost between the Rams and Cardinals. In January, L.A. eliminated the Cards en route to their championship, while Arizona has “enjoyed” quite the tumultuous off-season ever since. I wouldn’t discount Kyler Murray and Co. wanting to prove something against their division rival — who happen to be the Super Bowl champs.

2

Las Vegas Raiders

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

Unlike the Bills, I do NOT think the Raiders will be playing in February. That said, between Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow: A Vegas-L.A. game screams points, points, points. There is nothing I want more in warm September football than points.

1

San Francisco 49ers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of last year’s NFC title game? Check.

Two division rivals who hate each other? Check.

The two arguably best teams in the NFC? Check.

If anything, the league will probably slot San Francisco against the Rams on Opening Night. It’s not the ideal matchup by my tastes, but at least it’s another seed in the NFC’s current best tete a tete.