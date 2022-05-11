ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gunfire Near ‘The Bean' Wounds 19-Year-Old Man on Michigan Avenue

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager was shot on Michigan Avenue near “The Bean” Tuesday evening, the latest in a series of recent attacks in the Loop. The man, 19, was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when someone opened fire around 10:20 p.m. in the first block of North Michigan Avenue,...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Englewood: police

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side. About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Residents Found Dead at Rogers Park Senior Living Facility, Officials Say

Chicago police say that at least three women have died after they were discovered unresponsive inside of a senior living center in the Rogers Park neighborhood. According to authorities, officials from the fire department and Chicago’s Departments of Buildings and Family & Support Services were called to the building after receiving reports that the facility’s air conditioning was not on and that temperatures were extremely hot inside.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

15-Year-Old Among 2 Arrested For Break-In, Robbery in Oak Lawn

A 15-year-old and a man from Chicago were arrested and charged with breaking into and stealing from a home in suburban Oak Lawn in March, police announced Friday. The Oak Lawn Police Department arrested two out of the four people wanted for a home invasion on March 22 at approximately 6 p.m. in the 105th block of South Kenton Avenue.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Avenue#Shooting#Black Bean#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Loop#The Chicago Theater#Moulin Rouge#Nederlander#The Sonesta Es Suites
fox32chicago.com

Ford Heights man charged with fatally shooting 57-year-old on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Ford Heights man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in West Garfield Park in March. Jermaine Williams, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. Williams was arrested Thursday after Chicago police say he was identified as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Joliet police: 3 charged after narcotics bust in suburban Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Police Department has arrested two men and a woman following a multi-year investigation into narcotics dealing. On Wednesday morning, Joliet officers and federal agents executed arrest warrants on Victor Gutierrez-Barajas, Tomas Aguirre and Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 1,500...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
WGN News

Teenager charged with robbing 82-year-old at Red Line train station

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was charged with robbing an 82-year-old man at a Red Line train station, according to Chicago police. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. after being identified as the offender who just minutes earlier pushed an elderly man to the ground and stole his belongings on the Red […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
GRANT PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy