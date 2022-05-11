ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About Inflation

By Robert Shapiro
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The conventional wisdom about inflation needs a course correction. Here’s why:. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the wages and total compensation of Americans working full-time at least kept pace with inflation from January through March. Based on what people tell government surveyors, median weekly earnings after inflation stabilized in...

washingtonmonthly.com

Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

 https://washingtonmonthly.com/

