DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A man wanted for rape and kidnappings charges out of Virginia was arrested in Douglas County, officials said. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nico Domonick Wilson was taken into custody at a relative's house in Douglasville after deputies were notified by investigators in Virginia Beach that Wilson was wanted by their agency for kidnappings and rape.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO