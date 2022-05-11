Cannon Beach has a connection to a sunken ship in the 1840s | What's in a Name?

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A mammoth and favorite Oregon coast event is coming up, having another go around June 11. The Annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest returns in full form as an in-person event, this time nearing 60 years old with its 58th-year installment. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
A major barrier to threatened fish is scheduled to be removed in rural Washington County. The Balm Grove Dam was built approximately a century ago, primarily to secure water recreation for local residents along Gales Creek. Salmon, steelhead, and Pacific lamprey populations are struggling to adapt to the Earth's warming...
After being closed off-and-on since for years, Petersen Rock Garden has spent the last year welcoming visitors consistently. Owner Susan Caward says the business has dealt with back-and-forth closures since 2015 due to insurance troubles and the pandemic. “I know we’ve had people from every state in the United States,”...
A rainy walk in Portland’s Old Town on Thursday morning gave the impression that the humanitarian crisis that once existed – just a few days ago even – was no more. Make-shift homes had disappeared, sidewalks were bare and the few remaining tents still standing were neatly tucked into themselves, leaving generous room on sidewalks for passersby.
LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR539) and Ten Mile Road about 12:35pm, Friday, May 13th, due to a report that a truck trailer had rolled and was spilling a liquid. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue crews reported seeing...
(Florence, OR) — The police chief for the City of Florence has died. Officials say Tom Turner passed away in his home on Wednesday. Turner started his service as the police chief in 2015, and worked as the Lane County Sheriff for four years before that.
GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Investigators have confirmed that there were human remains found inside of a car belonging to former Cornelius mayor Ralph Brown after it was pulled from the Willamette River on Friday. Brown disappeared almost a year ago to the day. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) tweeted...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — For yet another year since the arrival of COVID-19, Vancouver will not have its Fourth of July fireworks display. Instead, The Historic Trust announced something else for people of all ages to enjoy — the advent of "Summer Fest" at Fort Vancouver. On Sunday, July...
SEATTLE — After canceling about 50 flights a day in recent months, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci sent a video message to his employees and customers to apologize for recent interruptions in service. Many of the flight cancellations were seen at Sea-Tac International Airport since at least early April.
Eugenian ice cream lovers can officially rejoice with the grand opening of Oregon based ice cream company, Salt & Straw. You can find this delicious ice cream at the Oakway Center, located next to P.F. Changs and Sephora. Be prepared to wait in line, as Salt & Straw has quickly become a Eugene hotspot with many customers excited to try the creative flavors.
The World's Largest Wooden Built Plane Is Stored In Oregon. Oregon is home to one of the world's most amazing feats in aviation. You might not be familiar with the world's largest wooden plane but it does exist and yes, it can fly or it once flew for a short time.
