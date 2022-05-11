ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

A MLB fan caught a foul ball with his bag of popcorn and made it look so easy

By Andy Nesbitt
 2 days ago
Lots of people will bring their baseball gloves to a MLB game in hopes of catching a foul ball or home run.

But have you ever thought about leaving your glove at home and just buying a bag of popcorn at the game and using that to snag a ball?

It’s a weird question, I know, but some dude in Phoenix did just that last night at the Marlins-Diamondbacks game and he made it look so easy – though he lost most of his popcorn in the process.

Check out the play he made on this foul ball, which sent popcorn flying all over the people sitting next to him:

Too easy!

Twitter had reactions.

