Apex Legends Mobile launches later this month

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
After countless high-stakes battles on consoles and PC, Apex Legends is almost ready to dominate the competition on mobile platforms. Soon even, as there’s a release date now!

On Tuesday, Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends Mobile will launch on May 17, 2022, for iOS and Android devices. Anyone who pre-registers for access will receive exclusive unlocks, so head over to the Play Store or App Store if you want rewards. There’s no word on what those might be, but a safe bet is cosmetics like skins for weapons and characters.

There’s also an excellent cinematic trailer celebrating Apex Legends Mobile‘s upcoming release. Mirage is still a sassy himbo in this version, thankfully.

Amazingly, the graphics aren’t that much of a step down from the PC and console versions. Maybe a smidge less sharp, but that’s about it.

The timing for this couldn’t be better, as everyone is still going wild over Season 13 of Apex Legends. GLHF spoke with Respawn recently about adding a sniper hero and how the company responds to leaks.

If you’re knee-deep in Season 13, check out our extensive breakdown of Newcastle. His toolkit takes some figuring out, but fans that love defensive play should give him a shot.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

