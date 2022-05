Sure, a tuna sub sandwich doesn't look like a lethal weapon, but it can be if you're not careful, or if you are allegedly drunk and/or high. According to MyFenton.com, a 59 year old Fenton man was detained after police arrived to quell a domestic argument over submarine sandwiches. Police say a woman was struck in the face with a tuna sub after revealing to her male companion that she was allergic to tuna.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO