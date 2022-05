For the first time ever, Prince Charles stepped up and took center stage at the State Opening of Parliament. On Tuesday, the heir apparent showed up in place of Queen Elizabeth at the Palace of Westminster to deliver her opening speech, due to the 96-year-old monarch's continued issues with mobility. And Charles's son, Prince William, who also in attendance for the first time, joined his father in representing Her Majesty. Typically, Prince Charles accompanies his mother as she carries out her role at the State Opening of Parliament, but this marks the third time the queen has skipped the special event in her 70-year-reign.

