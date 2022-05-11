SEEN: Dow students touch up Midland Veterans Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Students from Midland and Dow High attend their joint prom Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center in Midland.
Joell Kipfer is the general manager of Stevens’ Sports Center in Midland. Her husband, Travis, is the service manager and also leads sales. Joell, her brothers, Bill Stevens, Jr, and Mike own the business with their dad, Bill Stevens, Sr, and his wife, Debbie. Bill, Senior, founded the business.
Adm. Edward (Ted) Bigelow Baker, Jr. will become the first Midland High School graduate to earn Arlington National Cemetery rites as a retired flag officer when he is interred there in July, following his death Jan. 26, 2022, according to Sam Cox, director of Sextant, the digest of military history for the Navy.
The following Midland area students are among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the president's list for high academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the president's list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. The following local students...
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University’s Department of Public Safety hosted the 19th annual Police Memorial on Tuesday, May 10, on the Dewaine V. and Jana B. Robinson Quad on the FSU campus in Big Rapids. The collaborative effort follows the proclamation by President John Kennedy in 1962...
Kimberly Dunn, 43, lives in Midland with her two sons, Brady, 13, and Henry, 6. She’s a graduate of H.H. Dow High School and Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s in communications. She also has a certificate in Applied Positive Psychology from the Well-Being Lab in Pennsylvania.
LANSING — Central Michigan University has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to renovate to its Central Michigan University Research Corporation incubator and accelerator. CMURC is a nonprofit organization with professional and diverse coworking space and accelerator programs. It is focused on product and strategic development for entrepreneurs to impact the economy in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center.
MANISTEE — Anyone who thinks science is boring has likely not witnessed the annual demonstration by Ryan O'Donnell's Advanced Placement chemistry students. Kennedy Elementary's gymnasium was home to rainbow sticks, dry ice bubbles, color-changing liquids and plenty of smiles Friday as Manistee High School students entertained the third graders using knowledge obtained through their science studies.
BIG RAPIDS — Artworks Big Rapids Area Arts and Humanities has been awarded a $500 grant from Walmart to provide scholarships for their 2022 Summer Camp program. Artworks’ annual summer camp provides children, between the ages of 7 and 13, with unique art experiences in sculpture, pottery, mixed media and the art of creativity. The summer camp program runs from June to August.
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Two participants graduated this week from a special court in Terrebonne Parish created to keep families together as they go through the legal system. The two parents are the first to have successfully completed the Family Preservation Court treatment plan and have been reunited with their children, officials said. They celebrated their accomplishment during a graduation ceremony Friday.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The clock said 3:42 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and the hallways of the hospital were empty when James Frisa passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. His wife, Carol Frisa, was left in those quiet hallways with her daughter and her daughter’s fiancée,...
As the baby formula shortage continues around the country, Midland parents can turn to local resources to provide nutrition to their infants. Michigan 211, a free and confidential service which helps connect Michiganders with community agencies, is working to update their database of organizations that might have baby formula available. Marketing and Database Manager Shirley Southworth stated Michigan 211 is contacting every food pantry that doesn’t list baby formula to check if they have started to carry it. She asks that agencies that are providing baby formula may reach out to Michigan 211 to let them know of possible resources.
Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC in Clare has been awarded the 2022 Battery Council International (BCI) Innovation Award. The prestigious annual award is presented to celebrate innovation in equipment, processes, services and products that advance the lead battery industry by its North American trade association, representing battery manufacturing, supply, recycling and distribution companies.
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Martinsburg native Morgan McCardell was recently interviewed by CBS in a special covering some of the pilot program she was involved with at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency where she uses her talents in a unique way. The pilot program increases opportunities for neurodiverse individuals, including...
