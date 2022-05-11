Public Health to close some south King County COVID testing locations

SEATTLE - On Saturday, two men who are accused of being involved in nearly 60 smash-and-grabs in the Seattle area appeared in court for the first time. Seattle Police say they believe Stanley Yancy Lee, 31, and Branden Christopher Cerna, 33 were involved in nearly 60 smash-and-grab burglaries. However, the King County Prosecuting Attorney Office says so far they have been given information on two ATM thefts from businesses in Seattle, two attempted ATM thefts from a business in Covington and a business in Burien, and three stolen vehicle investigations, two of which are in Seattle and the other in Covington.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO