ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Public Health to close some south King County COVID testing locations

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Health - Seattle & King County is closing three of its COVID-19 testing locations in south King County as demand for the testing sites has significantly declined....

komonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOMO News

Seattle to start enforcing its 72-hour parking rule again

SEATTLE – It may be time to move your car or at least time to start thinking about it. Especially if you have left it there for more than 72 hours. The City of Seattle announced Friday it is resuming its full parking enforcement for any vehicle parked somewhere for longer than 72 hours. This was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries continue to struggle amid staffing shortage

SEATTLE — Ongoing struggles from Washington State Ferries (WSF) are plaguing the system as continuous delays frustrate passengers. These delays stem from staffing shortages. On Friday, two routes are running on alternate schedules to provide more reliability, WSF said. Citing a rising number of COVID cases, WSF tweeted that...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tukwila, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
KOMO News

King County property values soar, especially in NE, according to assessor

SEATTLE — Property values countywide have continued to soar in 2022, according to King County tax assessor John Wilson. The biggest surge comes in northeast King County. Sammamish Plateau commercial and residential property values are up 52 percent since last year, according to Wilson's news release. Kirkland, Redmond, Woodinville and Bellevue properties are up 45 percent.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

More churches step up, offer to sponsor Tiny House Villages to help homeless

TUKWILA, Wash. - A new tiny house village in rainier beach opened its doors Thursday to homeless people. It’s set to house as many as 60 people. The program run by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) is picking up steam and two more are going to open in the next few weeks in Tukwila thanks to churches stepping up. More tiny house villages are coming soon.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Semi-truck rolls on its side on SR 539, spills milk on highway

LYNDEN, Wash. – A State Route had its right lane blocked off because of spilled milk. No, really. Washington state officials say a big rig carrying milk rolled over Friday afternoon on SR 539 at Ten Mile Road. State troopers and other first responders are at the scene, it’s...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr
KOMO News

Volunteers clean up Marine Corps Veteran's home in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. - On Friday, a group of volunteers helped clean up the home of a 96-year-old Marine Corps veteran. Carl Harrison is a lifelong volunteer who has spent much of his time helping others. However, recent health issues have prevented him from volunteering and caused him to fall behind...
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Cost of commute in Seattle ranks No. 7 in the country, study finds

SEATTLE — A recent study from autoinsurance.org found Seattle ranks No. 7 in the country for most expensive commutes. The average daily commute time in Seattle is 28 minutes, and the annual cost to drivers is $9,790, according to autoinsurance.org. The coasts dominated the top 10, with Fremont and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fight between Kent roommates ends in one dying, the other arrested

KENT, Wash. – A fight between Kent roommates left one dead just in the final minutes of Thursday evening. The Kent Police Department (KPD) said it was called to the 27600 block of 123 Ave. SE for the fight around 11:45 p.m. Officers sped to the scene, however, they...
KENT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOMO News

Two accused of being involved in nearly 60 smash-and-grabs in Seattle area appear in court

SEATTLE - On Saturday, two men who are accused of being involved in nearly 60 smash-and-grabs in the Seattle area appeared in court for the first time. Seattle Police say they believe Stanley Yancy Lee, 31, and Branden Christopher Cerna, 33 were involved in nearly 60 smash-and-grab burglaries. However, the King County Prosecuting Attorney Office says so far they have been given information on two ATM thefts from businesses in Seattle, two attempted ATM thefts from a business in Covington and a business in Burien, and three stolen vehicle investigations, two of which are in Seattle and the other in Covington.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle doctor shares coping tips to weather shocking cryptocurrency crash

SEATTLE — A major cryptocurrency crashed this week, sending thousands of investors into a tailspin. Bitcoin prices plunged nearly 15 percent, falling to more than 50 percent below its record high that was set late last year. Other cryptocurrencies also fell anywhere from 10-15 percent. "It’s a punch in...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Will Seattle's 2022 cruise season meet or even beat 2019?

SEATTLE — An Alaskan cruise brings joy to passengers and dollars to Seattle. During the last full cruise season, in 2019, each time a vessel pulled into port in Seattle, it added an average of $4.2 million in economic activity to the region. The region has had to go...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating reported carjacking near West Seattle

SEATTLE – Increased police activity has shut down part of W. Marginal Way SW heading toward West Seattle. Not much is known about what police are investigating other than a reported carjacking. All northbound lanes of West Marginal Way SW at Highland Park Way SW are shut down. This...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy