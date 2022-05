It seems the New York Rangers fans found the Jacob Trouba hit on Sidney Crosby to be just fine. They didn’t actually say that, so much as battle Pittsburgh Penguins fans all day via social media on the merits of Sidney Crosby getting all of the calls, Evgeni Malkin being a dirty player, and Igor Shesterkin’s near-death experience with Jeff Carter in Game 2. The NHL declined to punish Trouba, the Penguins recalled some insurance as Crosby’s status for Game 6 is uncertain, and Dave Molinari came out swinging in his latest column…

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO