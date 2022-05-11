Arsenal ‘closing in on Aaron Hickey transfer from Bologna with Nuno Tavares struggling at left-back this season’

ARSENAL are reportedly set to open talks with Bologna as they eye up a summer swoop to sign Scotland defender Aaron Hickey.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old, with club scouts said to have been impressed by his dazzling displays in Serie A this season.

Hickey - capable of playing as a left-back or right-back - has chipped in with five goals and one assist in 34 league games this term.

His stunning form saw him earn his senior international debut in March.

And a number of clubs are now understood to be keen to securing his services.

Newcastle have been touted as a possible destination following their £300million Saudi-backed takeoever.

Aston Villa were also keeping tabs on the defender prior to signing Lucas Digne in the January transfer window.

But it is the Gunners who are said to be leading the race, as they look to raid Bologna once again following their signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu last year.

According to Corriere de Bologna, Arsenal will hold talks with the Italian outfit imminently as a possible replacement for Nuno Tavares.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica last summer, but has been plagued by inconsistent performances.

It has been said that Bologna are open to selling Hickey, with the club ready to accept offers in the region of £17million.

Napoli are also believed to be eyeing up a move for Hickey, but Arsenal are hoping to beat Luciano Spalletti's side to his signature.

Hickey, who joined Bologna from Hearts in 2020, recently commented on speculation regarding his future.

He told Sky Sports: "I might want to challenge myself somewhere else and have a different experience, but who knows the future.

"I do see a lot of talk. It's nice to know there's interest from other clubs, it gives you some confidence.

"But you just keep your head down and focus on football."