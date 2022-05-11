Photos reveal shoplifting suspects

Woodburn Police are seeking information on two suspects who are believed to have shoplifted more than $2k worth of merchandise

Woodburn Police are seeking the identities and whereabouts of two people suspected of stealing $2,384 worth of merchandise from the Coach Outlet located at the Woodburn Premium Outlets.

Police reported that a male suspect entered the store at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday, May 9, and a female accomplice entered about 10 minutes later. The two allegedly worked together and ultimately left the store with three Coach bags, one shirt, two belts and two wallets.

The suspects were not armed and did not use force or threaten the staff.

Witnesses told police that they saw the suspects leaving the mall area, traveling towards Interstate 5 in a white or silver Dodge Caravan. They are described as white, about 5-foot-6 and in their mid-20s.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact Woodburn Police officer Josh Mitchell.