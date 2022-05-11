ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Photos reveal shoplifting suspects

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoGHo_0fae9CtS00 Woodburn Police are seeking information on two suspects who are believed to have shoplifted more than $2k worth of merchandise

Woodburn Police are seeking the identities and whereabouts of two people suspected of stealing $2,384 worth of merchandise from the Coach Outlet located at the Woodburn Premium Outlets. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dQWh_0fae9CtS00

Police reported that a male suspect entered the store at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday, May 9, and a female accomplice entered about 10 minutes later. The two allegedly worked together and ultimately left the store with three Coach bags, one shirt, two belts and two wallets.

The suspects were not armed and did not use force or threaten the staff.

Witnesses told police that they saw the suspects leaving the mall area, traveling towards Interstate 5 in a white or silver Dodge Caravan. They are described as white, about 5-foot-6 and in their mid-20s. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tln3j_0fae9CtS00

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact Woodburn Police officer Josh Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MiXW_0fae9CtS00

