Back in 2020, the Freebird World Burrito off Loop 289 mysteriously closed down. The location has sat vacant for about two years...until now. If you've been to Midland or Odessa, you've probably heard of a Mexican restaurant that everyone's excited to have here. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and say they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO