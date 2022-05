WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What a treat! Earth’s shadow will eclipse the full moon for more than five hours this Sunday night and, as Cape Fear skies ought to be at least partly clear, you’ve a decent chance to see at least some of the celestial show! The event will begin very subtly at 9:32 p.m.; you’ll likely notice a more significant gray or red tint to the moon in the 10 o’clock hour. Eclipse totality will be achieved in the 11 o’clock hour and stay until nearly 1 a.m. - peaking at 12:11. The event will end completely at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO