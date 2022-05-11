Texas is home to one of the top hotels in US, Tripadvisor says. What makes it special?

One of the nation’s top hotels for 2022 is in Texas, according to new rankings revealed by Tripadvisor.

Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio is ranked the seventh top hotel in the U.S.

The rankings were determined by “the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor” in 2021, the travel website site said.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the hotels (travelers) loved most,” Tripadvisor said in a May 10 news release. “With millions listed on Tripadvisor around the world, only the cream of the crop — less than 1% — are awarded as the Best of the Best.”

Hotel Emma is the only Texas hotel to make the list, as seen below:

The Mark Hotel - New York City Hotel Jerome - Aspen, Colorado Trump International Hotel - Washington D.C. The Lodge at Woodloch - Hawley, Pennsylvania Mint House at 70 Pine - New York City Sage Lodge - Pray, Montana Hotel Emma at Pearl - San Antonio, Texas The Towers at Lotte New York Palace - New York City The Oxford Hotel - Bend, Oregon The Standard Spa, Miami Beach - Miami Beach, Florida

What makes Hotel Emma special?

The hotel at The Historic Pearl is located along the San Antonio River and once was a 19th-century brewhouse, according to its website.

“Now it’s an extraordinary 146-room riverfront hotel and the flagship for Pearl’s culinary and cultural community on the northern edge of downtown San Antonio,” the hotel says. “When you stay at Pearl’s Hotel Emma, you’ll experience San Antonio as if you are staying at the well-appointed home of extremely interesting friends, your visit peppered with warm social experiences, genuine cultural flavor, insider knowledge, and delightful surprises unique to the hotel, the neighborhood and the city.”

Each room is described as offering “cordial experiences,” whether you stay in the original brewhouse tower or a more contemporary space.

Guests are greeted with a complimentary margarita and many amenities, Hotel Emma says. Some of those experiences include a rooftop pool, coffee service and complimentary cruiser bikes.

What do Hotel Emma guests have to say?

Of the more than 4,000 reviews for Hotel Emma as of May 11 on Tripadvisor, nearly all travelers rated the hotel as “excellent,” or five stars.

“Amazing hotel. You don’t want go anywhere. Fancy and luxury vibe. Love it,” one traveler shared on May 11. “All staff super warm and kind to me. I took a sightseeing boat trip to the downtown, but the return boat had closed. I texted the hotel and they sent a car to pick me up immediately. Other friends who stayed in other restaurants envied me very much.”

“A bit pricey but worth it,” another reviewer said in April. “The history and fact that they kept so much of the original building in the lobby and rooms is fantastic. Everything is first class from entry to exit. The location offers so much to do you really don’t have to leave the area. Supper is delicious, the Larder has great coffee, pastries and staples. There are many restaurants and shops within walking distance and the farmers market on the weekends is the best in Texas!”

“This is a beautiful property in a great location,” another person said. “The thing that really sets Emma apart from others is their people. Super courteous, friendly, and responsive. We continue to go back for this reason. They are pricey, this is not a budget trip. If you are ok with spending a little extra, you will see and feel the difference at every turn.”

This brewery ranks as NC’s best. What makes it so special — besides a giant train car?

This Washington national park ranks among the best for kids in the nation. Here’s why

‘Missouri’s entertainment capital’ ranks as nation’s third trendiest place to travel