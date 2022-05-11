OMMA to become independent state agency

Low-interestfederaldisasterloansarenowavailabletobusinessandresidentsaffectedbythe March21tornados. Theloansareavailableafterthe U.S.SmallBusinessAdministrationannouncedadisasterdeclarationforseveralcountiesonMay2. Thedeclarationmakesloansavailablein Anderson,Angelina,Archer,Bastrop,Bell,Burnet,Caldwell,Camp,Cherokee,Clay,Collin,Cooke,Denton,Fannin,Fayette,Grayson,Gregg,Harrison,Houston,Jack,Lee,Leon,Madison,Marion,Milam,Montague,Morris,Nacogdoches,Palo Pinto,Parker,Rusk,SanAugustine,Shelby,Smith,Travis,Trinity,Upshur,Walker,Williamson,Wise,WoodandYoungcountiesinTexas;andBryan,Jefferson,LoveandMarshallcountiesinOklahoma,accordingtoanewsrelease. Loansofupto$2million areavailableforbusinessesandprivate,non-profitorganizationstorepairorreplacedamagedordestroyedrealestate,machineryandequipment,inventoryandotherbusinessassets,accordingtoanewsrelease. Homeownerscanalsoreceiveloansofupto $200,000 torepairorreplacedamagedordestroyedrealestate,accordingtoanewsrelease. Homeownersandrentersareeligibleforupto$40,000torepairorreplacedamagedordestroyedpersonalproperty. ThedeadlinetoapplyforpropertydamageisJuly5.ThedeadlinetoapplyforeconomicinjuryisFeb.6,2023. READ: ReopeningsuncertainatRoundRockshoppingcenterstoresbashedbytornado. SBAcanalsolendadditionalfundstobusinessesandhomeownerstohelpwiththecostofimprovementstoprotect,preventorminimizedamage occurringinthefuture. SBAwillalsooffer EconomicInjuryDisasterLoansfor smallbusinesses,smallagriculturalcooperativesand smallbusinessesengagedinaquacultureandmostprivatenonprofitorganizations. Interestratescanbeaslowas2.94%forbusinesses,1.875%forprivatenonprofitorganizationsand1.438%forhomeownersandrenterswithtermsupto30 years,accordingtoanewsrelease. READ: Homeandbusinessownersmaybeeligiblefortaxexemptionafterseverestorms,tornadoes. Adisasterloanoutreachcenterwillopenat1p.m.onMonday attheClayMadsenRecreationCenterat 1600GattisSchoolRoad,inRoundRock, from9a.m.to6p.m.MondaythroughFriday,accordingtoanewsrelease. DisasterloanoutreachcentersarealsoavailableatJackCountyCourthouseat 100 NorthMainStreet, Jacksboro, andatCenterWayfindersChurchlocatedat 508 NorthFifthStreet, Jarrell.Bothcentersareopenfrom9a.m.to6p.m.
