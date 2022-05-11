ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Cryptocurrency mining center coming to Sullivan County

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cryptocurrency mining facility is coming to Sullivan County and is slated to create jobs.

The facility will go online next to the Merom Generating Station in the next 30 days. It is being built and financed by the Kentucky-based crypto pioneers About Bit LLC. The project is expected to create up to 15 new jobs with the potential for more hires once the center is online.

Through a five-year agreement About Bit LLC will purchase 115 megawatts of electricity from WIN Energy to power the facility.

A news release states that a liquid cooling system will ensure the facility’s machines will run quietly.

Officials also say construction of the data center being on the same site as the power plant means the environmental impact of construction would be minimized.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new cryptocurrency mining facility will soon take over a portion of a local power station facility. The new project is financed by Kentucky-based crypto pioneers AboutBit and will be located adjacent to the generating station in Merom, Indiana. AboutBit has teamed up with both WIN Energy and Hoosier Energy […]
