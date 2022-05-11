New York Lottery says “human error” caused wrong winning numbers to be published

Inseveraleditorialsoverthelastcoupleofyears,wehaveadvocatedforaddingarelativelysmallexpendituretostatespendingbecauseitcouldgenerate positiveresultsandbigsavings.We’rehappytowriteaboutitonemoretimetoreportsuccess. ThebudgetrecentlyapprovedbytheConnecticutGeneralAssemblycontainsabout$450,000tofullyfundtheStateContractingStandardsBoard. Asnamesgo,itdoesn’tgetmuchmorebureaucraticsoundingthanthatone.ThemissionoftheFreedomofInformationCommissionisspelledoutinitstitle.Whocouldbeagainstmakingsurecitizensarefreetoaccessinformationabouttheworkingsoftheirgovernment?Likewise,itisclearwhattheOfficeofStateEthicswascreatedtoaccomplish. Despiteitsarcanetitle,thetaskoftheContractingStandardsBoardisnolessimportant.Createdin2007,itwasabigpartofthereformsapprovedbytheDemocrat-controlledlegislatureandRepublicanGov.M.JodiRellinresponsetothescandalthatdroveRepublicanGov.JohnG.Rowlandfromofficeandintofederalprisonforayear.Rowlandadmittedtoacceptinggiftstosteerstatecontracts. Thelegislatureempoweredthe14-membervolunteerboardtoreviewstatecontractstomakesuretheycompliedwithstatelawandusedtaxdollarsefficiently.Ithadthepowertoinvestigateconcernsbroughttoitandsuspendpurchasesfoundinappropriate. Yetsubsequentlegislaturesandgovernorsneveradequatelyprovidedtheboardwiththeprofessionalresourcestoaccomplishitsmission.Fundingcoveredonlyonefull-timeposition,thatofanexecutivedirector.Evenwiththatlimitation,theboardhashadsomesuccessinexposingmalfeasance,includingexposingtheCapitalRegionDevelopmentAuthority’sfaultycontractingprocessfortheDillonStadiumrenovationinHartfordanddelvingtheprocedurallapsesthathavedoggedtheConnecticutPortAuthoritysinceitscreation. Buttobefullyeffectivetheboardneededstaffing.Nowitwillhaveit.Theexpenditureapprovedbythelegislaturewillallowtheboardtohirethechiefprocurementofficer,accountsexaminer,staffattorneyandresearchanalystitsaysitneeds. Gov.NedLamont,likehispredecessorDannelP.Malloy,didnotconsidergivingtheboardgreaterabilitytonosearoundcontractstobeahighpriority.AndwhileGov.Lamontnevertookusuponourrecommendationthathereversecourseandembracethefunding,hedidultimatelyrelent,tellingoureditorialboardinMarch,“Ithinkwe’llprobablymakeachange.”. Inotherwords,Lamontagreednottostandinthewayofthelegislature’sbipartisansupportforfundingtheboard. Thelegislationisnotperfect.Effortstogivetheboardaddedprotection,byprohibitingagovernorfromimposingcutsduringthefiscalyear,faltered.TheFOICommissionandEthicshavethatprotection.Butagovernorwhocuttheboard’sfundingwouldbeplacingahugepoliticaltargetonhisorherback.Itseemsunlikely. Andtheboarddoesnothaveauthorityconcerningcontractsnegotiatedbythequasi-publicagencies,suchastheConnecticutLotteryCorporationandtheConnecticutGreenBank,thoughthelegislaturepreviouslycarvedoutanexceptiontoletitreviewtheportauthority.Butwesuspectthesequasi-publicsarenowonnoticethattheybestpaintwithinthelinesorseethelegislaturetargetthemforadditionalscrutinytoo. WhichhighlightsperhapsthegreatestbenefitofgivingtheContractingStandardsBoardmorebite.Itisanaddedincentiveforstateagenciestodothecontractingprocessright. Whilefundingfortheboardhadbroadsupportamongtheregion’sdelegationinHartford,specialcreditgoestostateSen.CathyOsten,whoservesthe19thDistrictthatincludesthecommunitiesofLedyard,Montville,Norwich,SpragueandLisbon.InhercapacityasSenatechairoftheAppropriationsCommittee,Ostenpersistentlypushedfortheaddedfunding.ThatpersistenceprovedcriticalingettingherfellowDemocrat,Lamont,toultimatelygetoutoftheway. TheDayeditorialboardmeetsregularlywithpolitical,businessandcommunityleadersandconvenesweeklytoformulateeditorialviewpoints.ItiscomposedofPresidentandPublisherTimDwyer,ManagingEditorIzaskunE.Larrañeta,staffwriterEricaMoserandretireddeputymanagingeditorLisaMcGinley.However,onlythepublisherandeditorialpageeditorareresponsiblefordevelopingtheeditorialopinions.TheboardoperatesindependentlyfromtheDaynewsroom. window.fbAsyncInit=function(){ FB.init({ appId:’225224400876751′, status:true, cookie:true, xfbml:true }); }; (function(d,s,id){ varjs,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if(d.getElementById(id)){return;} js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id; js.src=”//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=225224400876751″; //js.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0″; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs); } (document,’script’,’facebook-jssdk’));...
