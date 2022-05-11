ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Lottery says “human error” caused wrong winning numbers to be published

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Lottery said “human error” is to blame for the wrong winning numbers being published in a recent drawing. The correct numbers have been released and payments are being...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Lincolnbakeryexpandswithgrocerystorenextdoor|LocalBusinessNews

FOOD & DRINKS
Report: At least 8 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Buffalo police said that the alleged shooter was in custody. The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter...
BUFFALO, NY
Guide to Early Park Admission at the Universal Orlando Resort: Tips and Tricks to Make the Most of the Morning

Early Park Admission at the Universal Orlando Resort allows eligible guests to enter the theme parks one hour early in the morning. Early Park Admission is also available 30 minutes prior to opening at Volcano Bay. If you’re planning a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort, here’s what you need to know about Early Park Admission!
ORLANDO, FL
Pride earn draw at home late vs. Kansas City – Orlando Sentinel

It came down to the final kick of the game, but the Orlando Pride pulled out a point in the most dramatic fashion. After going up early in the second half, the Pride conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game and looked to have blown their lead. In the last moments, though, Kylie Strom was fouled in the box and Toni Pressley took the penalty to tie the game 2-2 in the 96th minute against Kansas City to salvage a point at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
BusinessboomsforlocalicecreamshopastemperatureswarmupSaturday

WESTSPRINGFIELD,Mass.(WGGB/WSHM)-Localicecreamshopsaregearingupforthesummermonthsandseeingbusierfoottrafficastheweatherheatsup. WestoppedbySmokin’ScoopsinWestSpringfieldwherepeoplelinedupalldaySaturdayfortheirhomemadeicecream. Smokin’Scoopsisauniquedestinationforadultsandkidswithofferingsrangingfromsub-zeronitrogenicecreamtoafull-servicebar.WesternMassNewsspokewiththeownerofSmokinScoops,JohnGoodhind,toseehowbusinesshasbeeninthepastfewdays. “It’sbeengreatandfinallythewindhasdieddownaswellsoit’sbeengreatforuswithourpationow,wehavefulluseofitanddefinitelyalotofpeoplearestartingtocomeoutnowandIthinkbeingcoopedupwitheverythingthat’sbeengoingonandalongwinterit’sgreattofinallyhaveniceweather,”Goodhindsaid. Goodhindaddedthattheshophashadsomechallengeswithsupplychainshortageswiththeirplasticandpapercups,buthesaidthoseissuesareslowlygoingawayandbusinessisstrong. Smokin’ScoopswillalsohavelivemusicThursdaythroughSaturdayontheirpatiowherepeoplecanenjoyasweettreatorarefreshingdrink.
FOOD & DRINKS
Increasing Severe Weather Risk From Oklahoma to the Southeast

A cold front emerging in the Plains late Saturday will push east Sunday and Monday, bringing severe weather potential to much of the Central and Eastern United States. All modes of severe weather are possible, including a few tornadoes. The low pressure system and warn front will help storms get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tops in Texas Rodeo returns to Jacksonville | Local News

JACKSONVILLE – It’s rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event. It’s not only a world-class competition; it also is a source of grand entertainment. The cowboys and cowgirls compete for top dollar, but each night of the rodeo is a chance for the people in the crowd to enjoy an evening out with friends and family, according to Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Bryon Underwood.
TEXAS STATE
TheDay-Contractingfunnybusinessjustgothardertocoverup

Inseveraleditorialsoverthelastcoupleofyears,wehaveadvocatedforaddingarelativelysmallexpendituretostatespendingbecauseitcouldgenerate positiveresultsandbigsavings.We’rehappytowriteaboutitonemoretimetoreportsuccess. ThebudgetrecentlyapprovedbytheConnecticutGeneralAssemblycontainsabout$450,000tofullyfundtheStateContractingStandardsBoard. Asnamesgo,itdoesn’tgetmuchmorebureaucraticsoundingthanthatone.ThemissionoftheFreedomofInformationCommissionisspelledoutinitstitle.Whocouldbeagainstmakingsurecitizensarefreetoaccessinformationabouttheworkingsoftheirgovernment?Likewise,itisclearwhattheOfficeofStateEthicswascreatedtoaccomplish. Despiteitsarcanetitle,thetaskoftheContractingStandardsBoardisnolessimportant.Createdin2007,itwasabigpartofthereformsapprovedbytheDemocrat-controlledlegislatureandRepublicanGov.M.JodiRellinresponsetothescandalthatdroveRepublicanGov.JohnG.Rowlandfromofficeandintofederalprisonforayear.Rowlandadmittedtoacceptinggiftstosteerstatecontracts. Thelegislatureempoweredthe14-membervolunteerboardtoreviewstatecontractstomakesuretheycompliedwithstatelawandusedtaxdollarsefficiently.Ithadthepowertoinvestigateconcernsbroughttoitandsuspendpurchasesfoundinappropriate. Yetsubsequentlegislaturesandgovernorsneveradequatelyprovidedtheboardwiththeprofessionalresourcestoaccomplishitsmission.Fundingcoveredonlyonefull-timeposition,thatofanexecutivedirector.Evenwiththatlimitation,theboardhashadsomesuccessinexposingmalfeasance,includingexposingtheCapitalRegionDevelopmentAuthority’sfaultycontractingprocessfortheDillonStadiumrenovationinHartfordanddelvingtheprocedurallapsesthathavedoggedtheConnecticutPortAuthoritysinceitscreation. Buttobefullyeffectivetheboardneededstaffing.Nowitwillhaveit.Theexpenditureapprovedbythelegislaturewillallowtheboardtohirethechiefprocurementofficer,accountsexaminer,staffattorneyandresearchanalystitsaysitneeds. Gov.NedLamont,likehispredecessorDannelP.Malloy,didnotconsidergivingtheboardgreaterabilitytonosearoundcontractstobeahighpriority.AndwhileGov.Lamontnevertookusuponourrecommendationthathereversecourseandembracethefunding,hedidultimatelyrelent,tellingoureditorialboardinMarch,“Ithinkwe’llprobablymakeachange.”. Inotherwords,Lamontagreednottostandinthewayofthelegislature’sbipartisansupportforfundingtheboard. Thelegislationisnotperfect.Effortstogivetheboardaddedprotection,byprohibitingagovernorfromimposingcutsduringthefiscalyear,faltered.TheFOICommissionandEthicshavethatprotection.Butagovernorwhocuttheboard’sfundingwouldbeplacingahugepoliticaltargetonhisorherback.Itseemsunlikely. Andtheboarddoesnothaveauthorityconcerningcontractsnegotiatedbythequasi-publicagencies,suchastheConnecticutLotteryCorporationandtheConnecticutGreenBank,thoughthelegislaturepreviouslycarvedoutanexceptiontoletitreviewtheportauthority.Butwesuspectthesequasi-publicsarenowonnoticethattheybestpaintwithinthelinesorseethelegislaturetargetthemforadditionalscrutinytoo. WhichhighlightsperhapsthegreatestbenefitofgivingtheContractingStandardsBoardmorebite.Itisanaddedincentiveforstateagenciestodothecontractingprocessright. Whilefundingfortheboardhadbroadsupportamongtheregion’sdelegationinHartford,specialcreditgoestostateSen.CathyOsten,whoservesthe19thDistrictthatincludesthecommunitiesofLedyard,Montville,Norwich,SpragueandLisbon.InhercapacityasSenatechairoftheAppropriationsCommittee,Ostenpersistentlypushedfortheaddedfunding.ThatpersistenceprovedcriticalingettingherfellowDemocrat,Lamont,toultimatelygetoutoftheway. TheDayeditorialboardmeetsregularlywithpolitical,businessandcommunityleadersandconvenesweeklytoformulateeditorialviewpoints.ItiscomposedofPresidentandPublisherTimDwyer,ManagingEditorIzaskunE.Larrañeta,staffwriterEricaMoserandretireddeputymanagingeditorLisaMcGinley.However,onlythepublisherandeditorialpageeditorareresponsiblefordevelopingtheeditorialopinions.TheboardoperatesindependentlyfromtheDaynewsroom. window.fbAsyncInit=function(){ FB.init({ appId:’225224400876751′, status:true, cookie:true, xfbml:true }); }; (function(d,s,id){ varjs,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if(d.getElementById(id)){return;} js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id; js.src=”//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=225224400876751″; //js.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0″; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs); } (document,’script’,’facebook-jssdk’));...
ECONOMY
Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the SEC in the near future, after agreeing to part ways with the Big 12 last fall. I’ve also heard Texas A&M does NOT want to be in the same pod with Texas. A&M sources will...
AUSTIN, TX
OU Rally Falls Short, WVU Evens Series

NORMAN – The Oklahoma baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning, but its rally fell short against West Virginia, 9-8 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners (30-18, 12-8 Big 12) and Mountaineers (30-19, 11-9 Big 12) play a rubber game at noon on Sunday. OU will honor its seniors and graduates in a pregame ceremony beginning at approximately 11:35 a.m.
NORMAN, OK
Small Plane Crashed Into Haulover Inlet Bridge – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Smoke could be seen rising from the wreckage at 108 Street and Collins Avenue near Haulover Beach. Woman Charged In South Florida Teen’s Machete Death Seeking Plea Deal. The plane reportedly struck a...
MIAMI, FL

