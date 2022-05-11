ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

AG Rutledge files suit against drug manufacturers for inflating insulin

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Wednesday announced a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) for manipulating and inflating insulin and drug prices in Arkansas. In the complaint, filed in Pulaski County, Attorney General Rutledge alleges that Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lilly...

