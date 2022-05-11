AG Rutledge files suit against drug manufacturers for inflating insulin

LITTLE ROCK — Two drug dealers will spend the remainder of their lives in prison after conspiring to cause witness tampering resulting in death. Thirty-eight-year-old Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman of Batesville, and 38-year-old Donald Bill Smith of Malvern, were both sentenced today to life in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Chief District Judge D. P. Marshall, Jr., imposed the sentences. Smith and Sherman were indicted in September 2019 in connection with the death of Susan Cooper, who had bought methamphetamine from Sherman but had begun working as an informant for law enforcement. In May 2016, Sherman was arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine to Cooper. As his case progressed, Sherman was released and permitted to work as an informant himself.Though Sherman was supposed to be working as an informant, he had not provided enough information to help his case, and in September 2016, Sherman learned he was facing a significant federal prison sentence. Evidence at trial showed that upon learning this, Sherman called Smith, who was a methamphetamine dealer in the Malvern area. Smith had sold drugs to Rachael Cooper, who was Susan Cooper’s sister-in-law (they were married to brothers).

MALVERN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO