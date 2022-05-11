ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Surrender is the story of one pilgrim's lack of progress': Bono is set to release a memoir chronicling his childhood and rise to fame with U2

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bono is set to release a memoir titled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story this November.

The book, named after a song on U2's 1983 album War, will be composed of 40 chapters - all named after the band's hits - and will each feature original drawings by the musician.

Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, will chronicle his childhood growing up in Dublin - including the death of his mother when he was 14 - as well as his rise to fame with U2 and his activism against HIV/AIDS and poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtv1i_0fae6zAY00
New release: Bono is set to release a memoir titled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story this November 

In a statement, he said: 'When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs.

'The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me.

'Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.

'A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN5aw_0fae6zAY00
Memoir: The book, named after a song on U2's 1983 album War, will be composed of 40 chapters - all named after the band's hits - and will each feature original drawings by the musician

'Surrender is the story of one pilgrim's lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way.'

Bono will also narrate the audio version of the book, which is being published by Alred A. Knopf on November 1.

Bono met his bandmates the Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton at school in Dublin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTG61_0fae6zAY00
Content: Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, will chronicle his childhood growing up in Dublin - including the death of his mother when he was 14 - as well as his rise to fame with U2 and his activism against HIV/AIDS and poverty 

He wrote U2's first single on his 18th birthday and their debut album Boy was released two years later.

They achieved their first UK number one album with War in 1983 and their fifth album The Joshua Tree, released in 1987, brought them to worldwide prominence.

U2 is one of the most successful bands in history and has sold more than 157 million albums and won 22 Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evZHJ_0fae6zAY00
Success: U2 is one of the most successful bands in history and has sold more than 157 million albums and won 22 Grammy Awards (pictured L-R Adam Clayton, Bono, the Edge and Larry Mullen Jr in 2019)

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Clayton
Person
Bono
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Childhood
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Daily Mail

How a besotted Beatles superfan who made amateur bedroom recordings of the band's 1960s hits ended up with a personalised thank you on their hit BBC album three decades later

On the last page of the booklet that came with the 1994 Beatles double CD, Live At The BBC, in very small print, are the credits. Mentioned first is 'Executive Producer: George Martin.'. Then it reads: 'Thanks to Margaret Ashworth' and then the names of six others. Not surprisingly over...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy