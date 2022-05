There’s a path for everyone at Walmart – including you! There’s plenty of room to build a career: more than 300,000 U.S. associates were promoted to jobs of higher pay or greater responsibility last year, and 75% of our U.S. store management team members started as hourly employees. You can also get your education paid for at no cost – our Live Better U program covers 100% of college tuition and books, starting on day one.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO