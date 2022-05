Lyle Lovett has often sung about home throughout his 36-year recording career, but his new album, 12th of June, out today, feels like an especially warmhearted invitation to share in the joys of his family life in Klein, thirty miles north of downtown Houston. The town is named after his great-great-grandfather, it’s where the 64-year-old Lovett was born and raised, and it’s where he has lived—in the house his grandparents built—for most of his life.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO