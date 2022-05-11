ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Cat killed, homeowner injured in Saline house fire

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
SALINE, MI – A cat was killed and a homeowner was injured early Wednesday morning in a Saline house fire. Fire crews were called at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11...

