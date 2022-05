Although they are generally thought of as a 1950s phenomenon, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr obtained a United States patent for a “new and useful outdoor theater” in May, 1933. A “motion picture show or the like, may be seen and heard from a series of automobiles so arranged, in relation to the stage or screen, that the successive cars behind each other will not obstruct the view.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO