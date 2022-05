The NBA draft starts to take shape once the combine begins in Chicago, and we’re now less than a week away from that event kicking off. For the fourth year in a row, the process will begin with the G League Elite Camp. Forty-four prospects were invited to that camp, which takes place between May 16 and May 17. Then, a select few of those players will advance to the official NBA combine, where they will join the 78 players who were invited to those events, which will occur between May 18 and May 22.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO