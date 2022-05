BUFORD — A spirited rally attempt came up just short for Buford’s boys lacrosse team in its Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state semifinal against Lambert. The Wolves fell behind after just 34 seconds against the defending state champions and trailed 8-2 late in the third quarter, but trimmed the deficit all the way to two before ultimately falling 8-6.

BUFORD, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO