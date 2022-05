The latest episode of Open Studio with Jared Bowen marks Frederick Law Olmsted's bicentennial and previews Boston Pops spring season. First, Bowen looks at the work of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, taking viewers to the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site in Brookline, Massachusetts. The site encompasses Olmsted's home, office and archives, which include designs for Boston's Emerald Necklace, New York City's Central Park, and the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and White House. With 2022 marking Olmsted's bicentennial, Bowen also looks at Olmsted Now, an initiative to bring the city’s overlooked neighborhoods together to plan the future of parks. This yearlong platform also includes free community engagement and free programming throughout Massachusetts.

