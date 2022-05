Mikah Mary Ortiz has received the Stephen Edlyn Gauthier Memorial Scholarship offered to St. Mary Parish students. Ortiz is a 4.0 student at Berwick High, and she plans to study kinesiology at LSU and become a physical therapist. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be enrolled at a St. Mary Parish school, have a GPA of 3.0 or better and have exhibited an academic interest in math and science. Ortiz is shown with Noel Gauthier Landen, daughter of former St. Mary Superintendent Stephen Gauthier, who died 2½ years ago.

