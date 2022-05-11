Teen shot in the arm before running into Queens high school: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm outside of a Queens high school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred at 74th Street and Grand Avenue at around 1:40 p.m., officials said. The teen is a student at Maspeth High School and ran into the school after he was hit, a school safety official said. He’s also the son of an NYPD officer, the president of the union representing school safety officers said.

The suspect fled the scene, officials said. But two people were later taken into custody. They were questioned on Wednesday evening. They’re both students at the school, according to the Associated Press.

The NYPD’s School Safety unit tweeted that Maspeth High School was locked down following the shooting. The lockdown was lifted around 3:15 p.m. and students and staff were permitted to leave the school.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal injury, police said.

Suki Velez, the mom of a senior at the school, said hearing about the shooting was upsetting. Her son knows the victim.

“It’s really a shame that in this day and age we have to tell our kids ‘this is how you have to be in school when something like this happen,'” she said. “As a parent it is very nerve wracking to know that I can’t do nothing. I’m absolutely helpless.”

Police asked people to avoid the area of Grand Avenue and 74th Street because of road closures and heavy traffic delays.

