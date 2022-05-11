ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Demand for Numbers Causes New Area Code

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) A new area code of 235 will be joining the 573 area code in Missouri soon. Officials with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator's office says this will ensure all residential and business customers have a sufficient supply of telephone numbers to serve this area of the state....

lakeexpo.com

Recreational Marijuana Could Be On Missouri's Ballot This Fall

Recreational marijuana activists have crossed a major hurtle as the The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign submitted more than twice as many signatures as required to put the citizens’ initiative petition on this year’s ballot. Leaders of the statewide coalition of activists, business owners, medical marijuana patients and criminal...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri Republicans praise eminent domain bill passage

JEFFERSON CITY — Several Missouri GOP politicians touted the passage of a bill on eminent domain reform as an achievement for the Missouri legislature in a press conference on Thursday. "I think the bill that we've seen passed and on its way to the Governor's desk now is incredibly...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri sets new record high for gas prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - AAA reports that the statewide average for gas prices in Missouri has set a new record. The statewide average for gas prices is now at $3.98 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up 16 cents from this time last week, and $1.24 more than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
#Telephone Numbers
The Center Square

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Search for Joplin bank robber continues, and Missouri passes a $48 billion state budget

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed Joplin bank. Authorities say they responded to a call of a robbery shortly after 10:00 am on Monday at the Great Southern Bank on South Rangeline. They say the robber threatened the teller by saying he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt. JPD released this image of the bank robber from surveillance video. If you have any information about the robbery you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest on the robbery here.
JOPLIN, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies condemn land to build transmission lines. The bill has […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

Dine and drink at these spots while walking, biking or riding horseback down the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.
MISSOURI STATE
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Unattended burning causes grass fire in Audrain County

Unattended burning causes a grass fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says they were called to a natural cover fire in the 600 block of Mars Street around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they learned that the landowner was burning a large brush pile, left it unattended, and the fire spread through an open field toward some houses. The fire was contained after it had spread about 150 feet. There were no injuries or damage to personal property.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO

